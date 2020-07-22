Bruges tram depot re-imagined as urban sports centre

A former tram depot in Bruges is to be redeveloped as a green space with an urban sports centre. The project replaces a plan to build apartments on the 1.5-hectare De Lijn site, in the suburb of Assebroek.

“Initially, De Lijn had planned a housing project for the site, but the city council didn’t want to see any extra buildings in the neighbourhood,” explained Mercedes Van Volcem, city councillor responsible for public space. “Instead, we want the concrete to make way for green space and facilities for residents.”

The city bought the site for €2.3 million, and plans to apply to the Flemish government for funds to support the redevelopment work.

Turning the site (pictured) into a park will make a “green lung” in the centre of Assebroek, which lies just outside Bruges’ historic city centre. “Converting the paved area into an urban oasis will create breathing space in this densely populated suburb,” said Van Volcem.

Some of the original tram sheds will be preserved as examples of the city’s industrial heritage. “A number of buildings are of significant historical value, and offer ideal locations for recreational and other public activities that will make the park lively and dynamic,” said Dirk De fauw, the mayor of Bruges.