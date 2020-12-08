Brussels approves new per-kilometre road tax plan
The Brussels-Capital Region plans to introduce a new scheme to tax car owners on the number of kilometres driven rather than ownership – with unknown consequences for commuters from the other regions
Discussions ‘will not be simple’
The tax payable will consist of a base amount that will increase by variables depending on the number of kilometres driven, the time the journey took place and the power of the vehicle. For residents of the capital, both the registration and road tax will disappear, except for the tax on luxury vehicles.
In practice, all registered vehicles will be subject to licence plate recognition by roadside cameras. The government has not revealed exact pricing yet but did say that no extra costs will be levied for driving during weekends or after 19.00. What this means for motorists who drive in Brussels but who live in Flanders or Wallonia is as yet unclear.
Brussels road tax revenue stands to increase to €500 million, and they’re planning to get it from outside the borders
The government’s objective is to reduce the use of cars in the capital by 25% over the next decade, lowering the economic impact traffic has on the capital while improving air quality. The government hopes to roll out the new tax scheme, part of the SmartMove mobility plan, sometime in 2022. This will follow a period of broad consultation involving the other regions and the federal government.
Brussels finance minister Sven Gatz (Open VLD) acknowledged that “there is still be a long way to go” and that discussions with Wallonia and Flanders “will not be simple”. Indeed, last week’s announcement caused an outcry among parties outside the Brussels government.
“This is unacceptable,” said Flemish finance minister Matthias Diependaele (N-VA). “They are referring to it as a green mobility measure, but that’s not what it is. It’s an outright increase in taxes. Brussels gets €200 million every year from road taxes, which stands to increase to €500 million. And they’re planning to get it from outside the borders, from commuters who live in Flanders and Wallonia.”
A purely unilateral tax introduced by a region at the expense of another region is not OK
Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters said that the new scheme created “hostility among neighbours,” a phrase also used by N-VA chair and Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever. “A purely unilateral tax introduced by a region at the expense of another region is not OK for me, and I will oppose it,” she said.
Peeters has been emphasising, she said, that this decision needed to be carried out in consultation with the regions. “That needs to happen now that the plans are more concrete,” she said, noting that she will “always defend the interests of Flemish commuters”.
All three regional employers’ organisations – Beci, Voka and Uwe – also opposed the plan. “An urban toll is not a sustainable mobility measure,” said Olivier Willocx of Beci in Brussels. “It risks moving traffic problems to the outskirts of Brussels.”
However, all three are all in favour of an intelligent kilometre tax that would improve overall mobility management on the roads. It could differ between regions, “but it must operate on the basis of a common system,” said the organisations in a statement.
“Congestion problems transcend the boundaries of the regions,” argued Hans Maertens of Voka, “and therefore have an interfederal dimension, certainly in the Brussels metropolitan area.”
Photo ©Thierry Roge/BELGA