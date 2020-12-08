Brussels approves new per-kilometre road tax plan

A purely unilateral tax introduced by a region at the expense of another region is not OK

Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters said that the new scheme created “hostility among neighbours,” a phrase also used by N-VA chair and Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever. “A purely unilateral tax introduced by a region at the expense of another region is not OK for me, and I will oppose it,” she said.

Peeters has been emphasising, she said, that this decision needed to be carried out in consultation with the regions. “That needs to happen now that the plans are more concrete,” she said, noting that she will “always defend the interests of Flemish commuters”.

All three regional employers’ organisations – Beci, Voka and Uwe – also opposed the plan. “An urban toll is not a sustainable mobility measure,” said Olivier Willocx of Beci in Brussels. “It risks moving traffic problems to the outskirts of Brussels.”

However, all three are all in favour of an intelligent kilometre tax that would improve overall mobility management on the roads. It could differ between regions, “but it must operate on the basis of a common system,” said the organisations in a statement.

“Congestion problems transcend the boundaries of the regions,” argued Hans Maertens of Voka, “and therefore have an interfederal dimension, certainly in the Brussels metropolitan area.”

Photo ©Thierry Roge/BELGA