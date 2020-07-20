Brussels confirms new speed limits from 1 January

The majority of the capital's streets will be restricted to 30kph or less after a series of negotiations

About 85% of Brussels' streets will apply a 30kph speed limit from 1 January, as exact details of the new low-speed zone have been confirmed.

Brussels Mobility has published its finalised map here (PDF). Roads in blue will be 30kph - or less, if a lower limit is already in place.

Roads in yellow will be 50kph. These include the Brussels inner ring, Leopold II tunnel, Wetstraat, Belliardstraat and Kroonlaan.

A handful of roads, in brown, will allow 70kph, including the E411 between the Flemish border and Delta, the E40 from Cora Woluwe to Schuman and the A12 from the Japanese Tower to Van Praet bridge.

The confirmed speed limits for each road are the result of negotiations between Brussels Mobility, municipalities, local police zones and public transport operator MIVB.

"There are many reasons for doing this: more road safety, better air quality, less noise," said Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt. "The survey we carried out as part of the public inquiry showed us that 74% of Brussels residents wanted neighbourhoods with fewer cars, at a speed better suited to the local environment."