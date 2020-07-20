Brussels confirms new speed limits from 1 January
The majority of the capital's streets will be restricted to 30kph or less after a series of negotiations
Road safety
Brussels Mobility has published its finalised map here (PDF). Roads in blue will be 30kph - or less, if a lower limit is already in place.
Roads in yellow will be 50kph. These include the Brussels inner ring, Leopold II tunnel, Wetstraat, Belliardstraat and Kroonlaan.
A handful of roads, in brown, will allow 70kph, including the E411 between the Flemish border and Delta, the E40 from Cora Woluwe to Schuman and the A12 from the Japanese Tower to Van Praet bridge.
The confirmed speed limits for each road are the result of negotiations between Brussels Mobility, municipalities, local police zones and public transport operator MIVB.
"There are many reasons for doing this: more road safety, better air quality, less noise," said Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt. "The survey we carried out as part of the public inquiry showed us that 74% of Brussels residents wanted neighbourhoods with fewer cars, at a speed better suited to the local environment."
Six-month review
A "Brussels 30 Tour" will travel around the region this summer to raise awareness of the new measures. The 30kph zone will also be the theme for this year's mobility week, from 16 September, which includes Car-Free Sunday on 20 September.
Meanwhile, the City of Brussels will adapt its low-speed zone from 1 September. Most roads downtown will remain 20kph, with pedestrians and cyclists having priority over motor vehicles. However, some busier roads through central Brussels, used by trams and buses, will instead apply a 30kph speed limit and pedestrian priority will no longer apply.
Blue road signs will indicate where the 20kph zone still applies. The changes will be reassessed after six months.