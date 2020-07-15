Brussels forms decolonisation committee as Leopold II disappears across Flanders
Cities are removing monuments dedicated to the colonialist king Leopold II, as Brussels region forms a special committee to discuss the capital’s way forward
Coming to grips
At the centre of the controversy are statues dedicated to Leopold II, who first colonised the Congo. The cruel atrocities that followed led to the deaths of millions of Congolese people. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protest movement, many believe such monuments should be removed from public space.
“It is high time that we come to grips with our colonial past,” said Smet, responsible for heritage and urban planning in the Capital-Region. “Brussels is a cosmopolitan city without a dominant culture. Many residents have a shared past, but above all a shared future.”
The committee will consist of between 10 and 20 people who have a background in the African diaspora, local heritage, colonisation and decolonisation or related academic and scientific studies. Applications are now being accepted for members of the committee.
Discrimination in education, housing and employment are a result of the same kind of thinking that was at the foundation of colonialism
In Flanders, meanwhile, decisions are being made to remove monuments and rename streets dedicated to Leopold II. Ghent has removed a bust from Koning Albert Park, while Leuven’s city council has voted to remove his statue from the façade of its famous town hall. Last month, KU Leuven removed a bust of the former king from its library.
“We are recognising that still today there are people suffering the consequences of this history,” said city councillors Lalynn Wadera (diversity) and Lies Corneillie (equal opportunities) in a statement. “Discrimination in education and in housing and employment are a result of the same kind of thinking that was at the foundation of colonialism. We are choosing to build connections to create the kind of Leuven where everyone feels at home.”
Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders, meanwhile, has decided to change the name of Leopold II-laan, a street name found in many Flemish cities. Mechelen has decided to erect a monument to recognise Belgium’s colonial history.
University of Antwerp has announced that it will name the main building at its Middelheim campus (pictured above) after Patrice and Pauline Lumumba, the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and his wife. The building was, in fact, originally the Colonial College, where young people were trained to be administrators in the Belgian Congo.
These decisions follow others that took place last month in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which went global following the 25 May death in Minneapolis of black citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
Photos, from top: The bust of Leopold II in Ghent’s Koning Albert Park was removed after being defaced ©James Arthur Gekiere/BELGA; University of Antwerp’s Middelheim campus ©Courtesy UAntwerp