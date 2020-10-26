Brussels goes into semi-lockdown, Flanders extends school holiday

We can help ensure that schools remain open until the Christmas holiday with an extra two days now

Wallonia has also increased restrictions but has not shut cultural venues. Flanders is doing better than Brussels and Wallonia in terms of the infection rate and so has not taken additional measures yet. The measures announced at the end of last week remain for the time being.

Flanders has taken the step of extending the autumn school holiday to 11 November. The week-long autumn holiday was originally scheduled from 2-6 November, but will now include the following Monday and Tuesday. As Wednesday, 11 November, is a public holiday, pupils will head back to school on Thursday, 12 November.

“I apologise to the parents, who will now have to secure child care for 9 and 10 November,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts. “We are making an effort in order to ensure that following the autumn holiday, schools will be able to remain open until the winter break.”

Weyts made the decision in co-operation with school networks and virologists, he said. “According to the experts, even a limited extension now can have a significant societal impact. If we can help ensure that schools remain open until the Christmas holiday with an extra two days now, we have to take advantage of that.”

Current federal coronavirus measures can be found on the government’s dedicated website. Additional measures in Flanders can be found here, and in Brussels can be found here. Be aware that the English section of the Brussels site is much less up to date than the information in Dutch and French.

