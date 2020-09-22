Brussels museum returns priceless Mayan mask to Guatemala
Following a 12-year court battle, the Art & History Museum in Brussels has returned a 1,000-year-old green jade mask to the Mayan people
Stolen goods
The ancient piece of heritage dates from 600 to 900. It represents Chac, the god of rain and thunder, also credited with bringing the essential maize plant to the Mayas. It is considered as one of the most valuable piece of archaeology from the Mayan era.
Serge Purini, expert at the Museum of Art and History in Brussels, has certified the authenticity of the mask that he claims is of “invaluable worth”. The mask was given to Belgium’s ambassador in Guatemala by a museum curator.
The recovery process has been anything but quick. Following its seizure in October of 2008, the mask has been handed back after a 12-year court battle, according to the Guatemalan minister of foreign affairs.
The Mayan age reached the peak of its power around the sixth century AD. Centred in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, the Mayas’ influence reached southern Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize.
The civilisation excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics. The Mayas left behind impressive architecture and artworks, including the mask in question. Today, the Maya people number about 8.5 million and live in Southern Mexico and the northern part of Central America.