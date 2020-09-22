Brussels museum returns priceless Mayan mask to Guatemala

Belgium has returned a priceless Mayan mask to Guatemala. The more than 1,000-year-old jade mask had been stolen and exported illegally to Belgium by international traffickers.

The ancient piece of heritage dates from 600 to 900. It represents Chac, the god of rain and thunder, also credited with bringing the essential maize plant to the Mayas. It is considered as one of the most valuable piece of archaeology from the Mayan era.

Serge Purini, expert at the Museum of Art and History in Brussels, has certified the authenticity of the mask that he claims is of “invaluable worth”. The mask was given to Belgium’s ambassador in Guatemala by a museum curator.