Brussels’ new BEL Center continues work of physics pioneers

Four universities, including VUB and KU Leuven, are partnering to establish a new physics research centre, based on the work of Belgium’s Nobel Prize Winner and his collaborators

From the theory of the Big Bang to that of elementary particles, Belgian physicists have made essential contributions to our understanding of how the universe originated and how it looks on a microscopic scale.

To further cement this reputation, four universities have joined forces to build the BEL Center. The goal is to stimulate research in the field of theoretical physics and explain its complicated concepts to the general public.

Seven years ago, physicist François Englert (pictured) became the first Belgian to take home the Nobel Prize for Physics. He won the prize for predicting, way back in 1964, the existence of the elementary particle that gives mass to matter, a key building block of our world on a microscopic scale. It would be five decades before technological progress allowed for his theory to be confirmed in a real-life experiment.