Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods also have worst air quality

‘Damage is considerable’

“The damage to health and well-being caused by air pollution is considerable,” said the research group in a statement. One of the most harmful pollutants is fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Over-exposure to PM2.5 raises the risk of respiratory and heart disease. “In addition to a considerable direct health cost, air pollution also creates numerous social and economic costs,” the statement reads, “including medical costs and reduced productivity.” An increase of 5µg/m3 in the concentration of PM2.5, for example, results in a 16% increase in the mortality risk in poorer neighbourhoods compared to 7% in wealthier neighbourhoods. According to the study, higher concentrations of particulate matter are mainly explained by the structure of the neighbourhoods, with many narrow streets and less green space, as well as by the transport infrastructure.

People’s knowledge of the air quality and the impact of this on their health is limited - Researcher Charlotte Noël