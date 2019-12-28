Buddy projects get funding to improve integration

Structured initiatives that pair newcomers with local people and companies can apply for support and should act as an example

Trial buddy projects that support the integration of newcomers to Flanders by pairing them with locals are to receive government funding. Successful initiatives will then be copied across the region.

The draft decision was approved this week by Bart Somers, the minister for community, who has allocated a total budget of €400,000 for which projects can apply. “Thanks to buddy projects, people of foreign origin and newcomers can build a network with local people,” he said. “Social contacts outside the direct network are essential for mutual understanding and successful integration.”

The Flemish government’s coalition agreement added a fourth pillar to the existing pillars relating to integration in the region. Alongside knowledge of Dutch, social orientation and work, the fourth pillar is about creating a network in which people can properly participate in society.

One way of achieving this is through structured buddy projects – 40-hour programmes in the form of an introductory internship at a company, association or organisation, or through volunteer work. The offer is optional for those who work, study or are voluntarily following an integration programme.

“The educational chances of a newcomer double if they know someone outside their own network,” Somers said. “Their chances on the labour market also increase dramatically.”