‘Bûûmparks’ bring much-needed green space to Schaarbeek

The Bûûmplanters co-op, which collects and distributes discarded trees and other flora, is planting mini gardens along a street in Brussels, and hopes that others will take similar initiatives

Little parks are popping up in a Schaerbeek street, courtesy of the Bûûmplanters organisation. Made with recovered materials, the wooden structures include benches for neighbourhood residents to sit a spell.

Dubbed Bûûmparks (bûûm is Brussels dialect for “tree”), the idea is to inject a little green space into areas in Brussels that are sorely in need of them. Each Bûûmpark is the size of one parking spot. The first four test gardens are all in Camille Simoensstraat.

“There’s plenty of space here in the street for an initiative like this,” says Bûûmplanters founder Yoeri Bellemans, “and the residents are very enthusiastic. I think that if everyone thinks constructively, a whole lot of projects could pop up in the region in the coming years.”