Buy now, drink later: Calls for help for bars and social restaurants

Initiatives have been launched to try to keep small businesses afloat that are shut down due to Covid-19

Brewery Alken-Maes has launched a campaign asking beer drinkers to support their favourite bar during the shutdown of the food and drink sector caused by the coronavirus outbreak. All bars and restaurants are closed until at least 5 April in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The Café-Solidair campaign asks people to buy drink vouchers to be redeemed at a bar serving the brewery’s Cristal or Maes beers once the crisis is over and establishments are able to reopen. Customers can also choose to simply donate money. The access to extra funds now is aimed at helping small businesses bridge the closedown period.

Alken-Maes, based in Mechelen, is part of the Heineken company and says it will also be supporting cafe owners during this time. The first 400 beers bought using these vouchers will be provided to the bars by the company free of charge.

“We are hoping to have 4,000 to 5,000 bars participating in Café-Solidair,” said spokesperson Jan Bosselaers. “It would be fantastic if we could give all these cafes a boost in the coming weeks.”