Caeleste and FAM win Export Lion awards

FAM has developed more than 6,000 different kinds of slicing and dicing machines for potatoes and other produce as well as cheese and meats. The company manages a network of sales and service offices around the world, while an innovation team in Flanders focuses on continuously improving its machines, which are also built here. Some 91% of FAM’s €29.7 million turnover last year came from exports.

“Among other factors, FAM’s diversified export strategy and innovative spirit convinced the jury,” said Fit. “The company’s local connection also played a role, as most of the technology and components used in its machines are also made in Flanders.”

This was the 19th edition of the Export Lion awards, known in Dutch as Leeuw van de Export. The statuettes were handed out by Fit CEO Claire Tillekaerts together with Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon.

“Two brand-new ambassadors of Flanders’ export community show once again that we can conquer the world from our region with specialised know-how and excellent craftsmanship,” said Tillekaerts at the ceremony. “But above all, this annual award is a boost for Flanders’ entire exporting domain, and more than ever in these uncertain times.”

Photo top, from left: FAM CEO Mark Van Hemelrijk, FAM market development director Guy Baeten, Caeleste CTO Bart Dierickx, Caeleste CEO Geert De Peuter ©Courtesy Fit

Photo centre courtesy FAM