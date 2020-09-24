Caeleste and FAM win Export Lion awards
Technology and personal service were key to the export success of this year’s winners of the Export Lion awards
Export ambassadors
The annual Export Lion awards are handed out by Flanders Investment & Trade (Fit) to companies that have excelled in export over the past year. This year has been particularly challenging for Flemish concerns that rely on export because of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of the three nominees of companies with fewer than 50 employees, Caeleste won this year’s Export Lion award. Founded in 2006, Caeleste provides specialised image sensors to the medical and aerospace industries and for industrial applications.
These two new ambassadors show once again that we can conquer the world with specialised know-how and excellent craftsmanship
The company is known for its personalised services in helping the customer devise solutions that are superior to other players in the field. Largely through word of mouth, they have expanded from Europe to China, Japan, Russia and the US. Last year, 97% of Caeleste’s €6.3 million turnover came from exports.
“Caeleste put Flanders on the international technological map, and that was a deciding factor for the jury,” said Fit in a statement. “What’s more, the company’s ability to hold its own as a small player in the international arena is inspiring.”
In the category of companies with 50 or more staff, FAM took home the award. With just 58 employees, the 60-year-old company punches above its weight when it comes to serving international food producers with slicing technology.
One of FAM’s more than 6,000 styles of slicers, dicers and shredders
FAM has developed more than 6,000 different kinds of slicing and dicing machines for potatoes and other produce as well as cheese and meats. The company manages a network of sales and service offices around the world, while an innovation team in Flanders focuses on continuously improving its machines, which are also built here. Some 91% of FAM’s €29.7 million turnover last year came from exports.
“Among other factors, FAM’s diversified export strategy and innovative spirit convinced the jury,” said Fit. “The company’s local connection also played a role, as most of the technology and components used in its machines are also made in Flanders.”
This was the 19th edition of the Export Lion awards, known in Dutch as Leeuw van de Export. The statuettes were handed out by Fit CEO Claire Tillekaerts together with Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon.
“Two brand-new ambassadors of Flanders’ export community show once again that we can conquer the world from our region with specialised know-how and excellent craftsmanship,” said Tillekaerts at the ceremony. “But above all, this annual award is a boost for Flanders’ entire exporting domain, and more than ever in these uncertain times.”
Photo top, from left: FAM CEO Mark Van Hemelrijk, FAM market development director Guy Baeten, Caeleste CTO Bart Dierickx, Caeleste CEO Geert De Peuter ©Courtesy Fit
Photo centre courtesy FAM