Calm after the storm: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui leads ballet through 50th season

“Birthdays are always tricky,” says Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. It’s mid-week in Antwerp and mid-season for Ballet Vlaanderen, which is in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary.

It’s a time for reflection, certainly, but not a time for living in the past, insists Cherkaoui (pictured). In planning the season, “we wanted to stay true to ourselves, to make sure that we didn’t go into some faulty kind of nostalgia. At the same time, we thought it was important to acknowledge history.”

To that end, the ballet has published the book 50 jaar Ballet Vlaanderen, a history of the company in words and images. In terms of the season’s programme, old is new again. Popular productions are being reprised, others are new, innovative productions of classic works.

“Like Pina Bausch’s Rite of Spring, for instance,” says Cherkaoui, “things that I really felt, from the beginning, would be important for the company. Finding the work that kind of resonates with how I see the company today. For the 50th anniversary, I was looking for that.”