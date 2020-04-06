Cancelled or just postponed? A run-down of major events and when to find them

Floralies

Ghent has been especially hard hit this spring by the cancellations and closures. It’s big Van Eyck year has been brought to a standstill, and the Floralies, schedule for 1-10 May, has been cancelled.

Floralies is the largest indoor plant and flower show in the world. For the last edition, however, Ghent pulled it out into the streets, creating an indoor/outdoor parcours of exotic plants, carved shrubbery and eye-popping floral installations.

It’s also a highlight of the horticultural sector calendar. Professionals come to network, close deals and show off flowers and plants they’ve been meticulously cultivating for months – or even years.

Floralies only happens every five years, but, fortunately, we won’t have to wait until 2025 for the next one. It has been postponed until next year, when it will run from 1-9 May. “We are cancelling this year with a great deal of regret for the efforts thus far expended by the sector, which is already experiencing difficulties.” said the organisation in a statement. “However, we had to take this decision. We are aware that the sector’s planned exhibits are a massive added value for visitors and are of the very highest standard. We will be retaining the ‘My paradise’ theme for the 2021 exhibition.”