Cancelled or just postponed? A run-down of major events and when to find them
Will the Holy Blood Procession or Museum Night Fever happen on another date? Below is a summary of what has been rescheduled, and what will have to wait until next year
Silent spring
The good news is that not all of them have been cancelled outright; some of them have just been postponed. We take a look at some major events that may (or may not) be happening later.
Holy Blood Procession
This Ascension Day tradition in Bruges sees 2,000 costumed participants take to the streets to act out scenes from Jesus’s life in one grand procession. All 40,000 spectators don’t want to miss the main event: when the holy blood itself passes by. This is the cloth that purportedly contains the blood of Jesus, normally kept in the city’s basilica.
While Ascension Day isn’t until 21 May, the event was forced to cancel because the groups could not come together for the weeks of fittings and rehearsals required to pull the Unesco-protected event together. The organisation and Bruges city council took the decision to cancel the event this year and look forward to Ascension Day 2021.
Museum Night Fever
This hugely popular night on Brussels’ annual cultural calendar puts thousands of visitors in museums after-hours. Museums put on special events and activities, the quirkier the better. Meant to take place on 14 March, it was one of the first victims of the measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus. The good news is, Museum Night Fever is not cancelled, it is postponed. It is taking place on 3 October. Tickets bought for the event remain valid, and tickets can still be purchased for the new date.
Floralies
Ghent has been especially hard hit this spring by the cancellations and closures. It’s big Van Eyck year has been brought to a standstill, and the Floralies, schedule for 1-10 May, has been cancelled.
Floralies is the largest indoor plant and flower show in the world. For the last edition, however, Ghent pulled it out into the streets, creating an indoor/outdoor parcours of exotic plants, carved shrubbery and eye-popping floral installations.
It’s also a highlight of the horticultural sector calendar. Professionals come to network, close deals and show off flowers and plants they’ve been meticulously cultivating for months – or even years.
Floralies only happens every five years, but, fortunately, we won’t have to wait until 2025 for the next one. It has been postponed until next year, when it will run from 1-9 May. “We are cancelling this year with a great deal of regret for the efforts thus far expended by the sector, which is already experiencing difficulties.” said the organisation in a statement. “However, we had to take this decision. We are aware that the sector’s planned exhibits are a massive added value for visitors and are of the very highest standard. We will be retaining the ‘My paradise’ theme for the 2021 exhibition.”
World Choir Games
The cancellation of this large-scale international event is a huge blow to Flanders’s community life and tourism. Though not happening until July, the organisers, the government of Flanders and the two city councils involved – Ghent and Antwerp – decided not to take any chances. After all, the 10-day biennial sees some 30,000 people traveling to the host region.
It could be worse, though. Rather than cancel the event outright and just look forward to 2022, the German-based World Choir Games is postponing the 2020 edition to next year. Ghent and Antwerp will host the event as planned, which is scheduled for 2-12 July.
“This is a tough decision for tourism and culture in Flanders,” said Flemish tourism minister Zuhal Demir, “but I am convinced that we will come out of it with an even stronger event. Flanders is looking forward to making the event an unforgettable experience for participants and local residents. The motto of the World Choir Games – ‘Sing together, share happiness’ – is a stronger sentiment today than ever before.”
Ros Beiaard procession
When your event only happens every 10 years, it’s a particularly big blow to have to postpone it. But alas, Dendermonde’s giant horse must wait another year to see the light of day again. The Ros Beiaard procession is a massive celebration based on the medieval legend of the horse Bayard; his master, the knight Reynaud; and Reynaud’s three brothers, also knights.
The reason why the event is held only every 10 years is not just because of the costs and months of organisation involved. It’s because the town needs four brothers of the right ages. Their blood relationship and residence in the East Flemish town is crucial, and they must fit into the armour set aside only for them for the occasion. Then they are strapped to a five-metre-high horse to ride through the town in honour.
Finding four brothers, roughly aged eight to 18 isn’t particularly easy, and 10 years gives them a chance for another generation of families to come along. The brothers this year are ready to go, and there are some concerns that the armour might not fit next year. Time will tell: The procession is now scheduled for 30 May 2021.
Tour of Flanders
This legendary road cycle race across Flanders, and especially the Flemish Ardennes, takes place on the first Sunday of April ever year. Half the country either lines the 250+ kilometre route or watches the event on TV. It did not happen yesterday, but a new kind of race emerged: A digital Tour of Flanders.
Thirteen pro cycle teams selected one rider to participate in the Tour of Flanders: The Lockdown Edition. Each rider was supplied with a stationary bike and screen to ride in a digital race. A sophisticated system was developed to monitor their speed and send it to a central database. Several international cyclists, including Italian Alberto Bettiol, also joined in on the virtual race from their own homes abroad, and the entire thing was broadcast live.
The riders could see on the screen when they were faced with cobblestones and when they had to take on a hill, for instance, during their 32-kilometre race – a digital version of the final 32 kilometres of the real Tour of Flanders route. The stationary cycles were programmed with the hill gradients, so became tougher to pedal, just like on the real hills in the infamously gruelling race.
Flemish Olympic gold medallist Greg Van Avermaet ultimately won the Lockdown Edition title. He was one of the favourites in the race because of his ability to power up steep hills like the Paterberg and the Oude Kwaremont.
Many of the cyclists noted that the race was a lot tougher than they had expected. “In the beginning, I was shocked by the speed we were riding,” said Avermaet after his win. “My heart has not raced like that in a long time.” He also added that “it felt strange to put out that kind of effort without the feeling of being in the actual race”.
The Tour of Flanders organisation did not arrange a virtual edition for the women. It did include a few women riders in the Official Unlikely Tour of Flanders, a fully fictional digital race featuring cycling stars of today and yesteryear. One of them was Eddy Merckx, who (naturally) won the race.
The organisation hopes to schedule the real Tour of Flanders for men and women later this year.
Photos, from top: Holy Blood Procession ©Frank Toussaint, Floralies ©Joris Luyten, Ros Beiaard procession ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA