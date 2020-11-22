Caregiving lamps and social distancing monitor among design prizes

The Henry van de Velde awards for design have been handed out, and there are some incredibly innovative products in the mix

The winners of Belgium’s biggest design awards have been announced. The Henry van de Velde laureates for 2021 include a sustainable clothing line, smart lamp, proximity monitors and children’s books.

From almost 200 entries, judges chose 17 products in seven categories. The overall winner in each category will be announced at a ceremony in February, and the public can vote for their favourite in the Public Choice Award until 18 December.

The Business Innovation Award spotlights devices, installations and systems in a professional context. The winners are Smappee electric vehicle charging system, Aloxy Pulse, a wireless sensor that monitors valves in petrochemical installations, and Nobi, a smart lamp that detects falls among the elderly (pictured above).

“Our smart and subtly designed lamps provide peace of mind for seniors and their families, while improving care and communication,” a Nobi spokesperson said. The company also won in the Consumer category.