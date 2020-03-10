Carpets that can’t get dirty a world first in West Flanders

A West Flemish family business has produced a carpet that is stain-proof, with spill shield particles built directly into the fibres

Lano, the producer of carpets from Harelbeke, West Flanders, has introduced a world first: Carpeting that cannot get stained. The carpeting’s fibres are more than stain resistant; they are stain-proof.

Lano, a family business since 1929, has been working on stain resistant wall-to-wall carpeting for 15 years. It has now, according to CEO Joe Lano, perfected its SmartStrand product. It premiered the latest version of the product at Domein Maelstede in nearby Kuurne.

Maelstede was a strategic choice to present the new carpeting to the press and public. An event hall, it hosts many wedding receptions. It has 1,000 square-metres of carpeting, and a lot of wine gets spilled at receptions.

“You can get all spots and stains out of the SmartStrand carpet,” Lano told Radio 2. That also includes red wine, he says, whether you tackle it immediately or a few hours later. Anything spilled on the carpet simply sits on top of the fibres, sort of a like a waterproof jacket.