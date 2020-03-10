Carpets that can’t get dirty a world first in West Flanders
A West Flemish family business has produced a carpet that is stain-proof, with spill shield particles built directly into the fibres
Spill wine with abandon
Lano, a family business since 1929, has been working on stain resistant wall-to-wall carpeting for 15 years. It has now, according to CEO Joe Lano, perfected its SmartStrand product. It premiered the latest version of the product at Domein Maelstede in nearby Kuurne.
Maelstede was a strategic choice to present the new carpeting to the press and public. An event hall, it hosts many wedding receptions. It has 1,000 square-metres of carpeting, and a lot of wine gets spilled at receptions.
“You can get all spots and stains out of the SmartStrand carpet,” Lano told Radio 2. That also includes red wine, he says, whether you tackle it immediately or a few hours later. Anything spilled on the carpet simply sits on top of the fibres, sort of a like a waterproof jacket.
Area rugs, too
While stain-resistant carpets have long been on the market, they are usually treated with a product that wears or washes off eventually. SmartStrand’s stain barriers are built into the fibres themselves, so they last as long as the carpet.
“We noticed that a lot of people did not want to install carpeting at home because they think it will be difficult to clean,” says Lano. But they do like the feel of it and the cosy aspect it brings to a room. “So there’s no reason anymore to not install carpeting at home.”
Maelstede went out on a limb, choosing a champagne colour for part of its event space. The company was impressed not just with the anti-stain properties but with the guarantee that the carpeting will last much longer than its previous floor coverings.
The carpets are not only guaranteed to not stain, they also resist regular old dirt and so look new years beyond traditional carpets. SmartStrand carpeting is about 20% more expensive than other carpets, Lano admits, because of the cost to produce it.
SmartStrand can also be produced as area carpets in made-to-measure shapes and sizes. Lano employs some 450 people at its headquarters in Harelbeke.
Photo courtesy Lano