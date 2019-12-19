Central panel of Ghent Altarpiece fully restored and full of surprises

50% overpainting

“That was just the way people restored in that time,” explains Steyaert. “They wouldn’t just take a brush and paint over bits that were missing in, for example, a cloak. They’d paint an entirely new cloak. They tried to make it more or less the same, but of course it’s a huge difference.”

Some of the buildings were wiped out by previous conservation efforts, of which there have been many over the centuries. Other artists would simply paint over parts of original works.

Besides a rendition of the Utrecht Cathedral, most of that background landscape in the prized central panel is inspired by Ghent. Van Eyck painted the altarpiece, which is a two-sided polyptych with doors that open and close, with the assistance of his brother Hubert, on commission from the city’s mayor for the Sint-Baafs cathedral.

There’s a huge difference in what people painted before, which was much more stylised. And then suddenly, Van Eyck appeared like this

Sometimes overpainting was even done to reflect the fashion or trends of a new time. In the case of “Adoration”, a full 50% had been painted over throughout the centuries. In terms of the central panel’s buildings, it was easier to paint sky over them than to try to recreate the bits that had faded or flaked away.

In the end, it turned out that only 5% of Van Eyck’s original work had actually flaked away. The restoration is removing all of the overpaint and varnish – sometimes several layers of each – and laying bare the original work. It is the first time such a restoration has been carried out on the altarpiece, which is one of Europe’s most glorious masterpieces.

Panels of the altarpiece depict many holy figures, including Adam and Eve, Mary, John the Baptist and Christ (or perhaps God). The lower register of the interior of the altarpiece depicts the sacrifice of the Lamb of God, with the lamb at the centre surrounded by a number of groups of pilgrims, including judges, clergy, soldiers and saints.

“The altarpiece is hugely important, and it always has been,” says Steyaert. “Even in the 16th century, you see that people were coming to see it. And so it is today. It’s really one of the most amazing masterpieces that we have in Europe.”