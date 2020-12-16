Changes for post-Brexit Eurostar terminal at South Station

Travellers to and from the UK will be subject to customs checks in Brussels’ South Station as of 1 January

The federal council of ministers has agreed to start infrastructure work in the Eurostar terminal at South Station in Brussels as part of the capital’s Brexit preparations.

The UK is expected to leave the EU’s internal market on 1 January 2021. All goods that are imported from, or exported to the UK, including those in travellers’ luggage, will be subject to customs procedures.

Even if Brexit negotiators reach an agreement in the coming days, goods brought in from and being taken to the UK will still be subject to customs inspection from 1 January. Customs must, therefore, be operational at the Eurostar terminal by that date.

Rail service NMBS and the federal Buildings Agency have already placed temporary structures at the site, with permanent Customs and Excise facilities required to be in place by 1 February.

