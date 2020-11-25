Chat line for victims of sexual violence rolled out across Belgium

What started as a pilot project in the Ghent area to assist victims of rape and sexual violence in general is now available in three languages all around the country

A pilot project to support victims of sexual violence started by Ghent University last year has now been rolled out across Belgium. Chat na seksueel geweld puts professionals in direct contact with victims via an online chat function.

The project was extended to the rest of the country today, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Reports of domestic violence, which often includes rape, have increased since the coronavirus crisis began, with people at home more often and spending much more time together than usual.

The university has launched the trilingual website and chat option together with the federal Institute for the Equality of Women and Men. “Our online chat is for everyone – men, women and those who identify otherwise,” Freeke Matthynssens of UGent’s health sciences department told VRT. “Via our website, anyone can chat with a psychologist. It is completely anonymous, which lowers the threshold. In the beginning, we were in contact mostly with people in and around Ghent, but now people from across the country are finding us.”