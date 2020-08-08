Children from Greek migrant camps begin new life in Belgium

When the next group of children are brought over, we will welcome some of them to Bruges with open arms

They will first spend two to four weeks in a centre for unaccompanied minors for observation and orientation. They then move on to reception facilities provided by the federal government, the Red Cross or one of the Flemish communities. During this process their asylum applications will also be examined.

The move to find new homes for unaccompanied child migrants is supported by a coalition of Flemish cities and municipalities, which currently includes Bruges, Ghent, Halle, Leuven, Lichtervelde and Veurne.

“We welcome these 18 children and wish them good luck,” said Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw (CD&V). “When the next group of children are brought over, we will welcome some of them to Bruges with open arms and accept them into our city.”