Christophe Plantin: the celebration of an Antwerp empire

Travel with us through the life of Christophe Plantin, who made Antwerp the hub of printing and left us the foremost museum on the subject in the world

This weekend, the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp will celebrate the 500th anniversary of its founder’s birth. There’s free admission, activities for young and old, live performances and birthday cake.

It’s a festive tribute to one of the city’s most famous citizens and a key figure in the history of books and letters. Christophe Plantin was an influential bookseller and printer whose business instincts and political acumen resulted in a publishing empire that endured for centuries after his death. His legacy is the foremost museum of the printer’s art in the world.

Although the exact date is unknown, Plantin (pictured) is thought to have been born around 1520 in France, near Tours. He apprenticed to a bookseller in Paris and then trained as a bookbinder in Caen, where he met his wife. The couple later moved to Paris and started a business in 1545 selling books and lace.