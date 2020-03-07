Chrysanthemum grower plucks entrepreneur award

There are still barriers, such as too few role models and a shortage of women’s networks

JusRé, founded by Valérie Lemahieu in Beernem, near Bruges, develops and sells cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices. Thanks to a high-pressure bottling process, these drinks have a long shelf-life without using preservatives or heat treatments that would undermine their health benefits.

The jury was impressed by this innovative approach, which combines quality and health, and the company’s clear marketing focus. It also singled out the way Lemahieu had built select distribution partnerships at home and, increasingly, abroad.

The Women in Enterprise and Development (Womed) awards are organised annually by entrepreneur networks Markant and Unizo, with the support of the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Presenting the awards this week, labour and economy minister Hilde Crevits said she wanted to see the creation of a Women Entrepreneurs’ Day to further raise the profile of female business leaders.

“Nothing prevents us from having more women entrepreneurs, yet there are still barriers, such as too few role models, a shortage of women’s networks and a fear of failure,” she said.

Photo courtesy Markant