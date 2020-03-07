6 Mar '20

Chrysanthemum grower plucks entrepreneur award

Elien Pieters of Gediflora is named Flanders’ woman entrepreneur of the year

 

Business is blooming

Elien Pieters of chrysanthemum grower Gediflora has been named Flanders’ woman entrepreneur of the year. The Womed award for most promising entrepreneur, meanwhile, went to Valérie Lemahieu of juice company JusRé.

Gediflora is a family firm based in Staden, West Flanders, which has been growing chrysanthemums since the 1950s. Pieters (pictured) replaced her father at the head of the business in 2013 and has since overseen a steady increase in international sales.

Operating under the brand name Belgian Mums, Gediflora now supplies 80 million cuttings to plant growers in more than 40 countries. The jury praised the deliberate focus of the business, its strong approach to marketing, and Pieters’ enthusiastic, creative leadership style.

The other nominees for the title were Eef Tanghe from Cohousing Projects in Ghent, and Caroline Rigo from Cent Pur Cent make-up in Hasselt.

There are still barriers, such as too few role models and a shortage of women’s networks

- Minister Hilde Crevits

JusRé, founded by Valérie Lemahieu in Beernem, near Bruges, develops and sells cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices. Thanks to a high-pressure bottling process, these drinks have a long shelf-life without using preservatives or heat treatments that would undermine their health benefits.

The jury was impressed by this innovative approach, which combines quality and health, and the company’s clear marketing focus. It also singled out the way Lemahieu had built select distribution partnerships at home and, increasingly, abroad.

The Women in Enterprise and Development (Womed) awards are organised annually by entrepreneur networks Markant and Unizo, with the support of the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Presenting the awards this week, labour and economy minister Hilde Crevits said she wanted to see the creation of a Women Entrepreneurs’ Day to further raise the profile of female business leaders.

“Nothing prevents us from having more women entrepreneurs, yet there are still barriers, such as too few role models, a shortage of women’s networks and a fear of failure,” she said.

Photo courtesy Markant

