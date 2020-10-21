Classroom teaching remains the norm as schools move to code orange

Coronavirus measures in primary and secondary schools are becoming more strict, and schools can choose to go to partial distance learning for some pupils

Schools in Flanders are shifting to a higher level of coronavirus alert – code orange – but expect all pupils to come to class for the foreseeable future. “Full-time contact education remains the rule for all pupils in primary and secondary schools,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts in a statement.

This is a change from the guidelines agreed to before the start of the school year, which required distance learning two days a week for the older pupils in a code orange situation. That is now not a requirement, though individual schools can move second and third-year pupils into distance learning if they feel they need to in response to local circumstances. But they must also demonstrate that any online teaching reaches all pupils effectively.

Weyts has instructed schools in Flanders to shift into code orange by 2 November, the beginning of the autumn break. He also issued revised security measures for this alert level, with tighter hygiene rules for school premises.

Under the new rules, for example, all extracurricular activities in primary schools will be suspended, except for swimming lessons. Pupils will be assigned fixed places in canteens or eat per class, and there will be strict limits on visitors on school premises.