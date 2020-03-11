Clean technology worth €4 billion in Flanders

Clean technology is making nearly €4 billion gross profit in Flanders each year, according to a report that considers environment-focused business in the region as a single sector. This makes it one of the most promising areas of the local economy.

Cleantech brings together a broad range of technologies that contribute to a cleaner environment. This crosses traditional industrial domains, from energy production and transport to manufacturing and services, but only includes companies considered to actually decrease society’s impact on the environment and make sustainable living more practical.

According to independent research organisation Vito, which runs the Cleantech Flanders business platform, there are now more than 1,000 cleantech companies in the region. They employ 25,000 people full time, and make a gross profit of almost €4 billion.

Vito’s Cleantech Report 2020 classifies around one-quarter of these companies as technology providers that manufacture and sell cleantech, while more than a half are “implementers”, helping other companies to adopt cleantech.

The remainder are “enablers”, who help stimulate the cleantech ecosystem more generally, along with a very small percentage of “pioneers”, who are applying cleantech within their production process.