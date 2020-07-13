Cleaner and cashier receive Flemish Community Honours

The list of recipients of the prestigious award recognising outstanding contributions to Flanders was more diverse this year, as the region celebrated Flemish Community Day

Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon was in attendance at the Flemish Community Day reception in Brussels’ City Hall on Saturday, where he awarded the annual Flemish Community Honours. Every year the region chooses several laureates for their outstanding contributions.

While laureates are usually accomplished scientists, famous musicians or business leaders, this year the government chose an emergency room cleaning person and a grocery store clerk for the prestigious awards. Martine Vaneyck cleans at the Sint-Trudo Hospital in Limburg, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, while Ann Maes works the cash register at a supermarket in Waregem (which supermarket has not been revealed).

Vaneyck wiped away a tear after accepting the award. “This touches me very much,” Vaneyck told VRT. “It has been an extremely tough period. But thanks to my colleagues, we all got through it. Everyone in the hospital deserves this recognition.”

Other laureates of the Flemish Community Honours this year were choreographer and author Ish Ait Hamou – particularly for his book Het moois dat we delen (The Beauty that We Share) – and psychologist Ingrid De Jonghe, founder of TeJo, an organisation offering free therapy to young people.