Clijsters racks up three wins in post-corona return to competition

“I made some unforced errors,” continued Clijsters, “which was a little disappointing, but I was good at refocusing whenever I had to serve well, and I was able to do that throughout my service games.”

Clijsters, from Limburg, made her name in the late 1990s and early 2000s, winning six Grand Slam titles and reaching world number one in both singles and doubles. She left the sport in 2007, aged 23, and had her first child. Returning two years later, she went on to win the US Open twice and the Australian Open, then retired a second time in 2012.

Last September she announced she would be launching a second comeback at the age of 36. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant many of the tournaments in which she would have expected to compete have been cancelled. She played just two matches, both of them defeats.

The World Team Tennis event is the first major competition to resume and is being played under increased security measures and without crowds present. Nine teams compete in the tournament in West Virginia, with the top four at the end of July competing in a final playoff.

“Kim brings a lot of character to the team, a lot of experience,” said Skupski. “Playing mixed with her was unbelievable.”

Photo courtesy WTT