Climate alliance pledges to reduce emissions and help limit temperature rise

A sustainable future

All organisations, regardless of size or industry, can join the Alliance. It brings together organisations that have already defined science-based targets and are willing to share their experience, as well as organisations that want to set climate goals and seek advice and inspiration from others who are further along their path. “Through the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action, we want to encourage organisations to set ambitious climate targets,” said Marie Delvaulx, director of The Shift. “As a Belgian sustainable development network, we welcome a wide variety of experts. We believe that partnership and exchange between organisations are the keys to success in achieving these climate goals.”

We must not let the Covid-19 crisis distract us from the long-term goals we have set for ourselves - Queen Mathilde