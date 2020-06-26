Colour-coded system for school start in September

A system has been worked out for youngsters returning to school in the autumn, with primary school pupils expected in class every day

Education ministers from Belgium’s three language communities have set out plans for how children will return to school in September. “The coronavirus will remain a reality in the next school year,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts. “Schools, pupils and parents have a right to a clear framework.”

The guiding principle of this framework, he added, is: “All schools open, for all years, for all children.” Not all pupils will be in school every day, however.

The plan is made up of four colour-coded levels, based on the evolution of the virus over time. In a “green” scenario, where a vaccine is available and/or widespread immunity has been acquired, schools will operate as they did before the outbreak.

“Yellow” – a low risk – would mean the virus is still present, but with a relatively low number of new infections. Unless there is an escalation in infections, schools will open in September under code yellow.

“Orange” means a systematic spreading of the virus, while “red” indicates a major, widespread outbreak.