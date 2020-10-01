Competition is fierce, and time is short for refugee researchers
Highly educated newcomers face obstacles in both academic careers and the job market that can be difficult to overcome, despite Flanders’ need for skilled labour
Thinkers, interrupted
“That was a critical turning point for me,” he recalled last week, addressing a meeting on issues facing refugee researchers in Flanders. “On the one hand I could decide to continue in academia and maybe find a post-doctoral position, or I could leave academia and find a job.”
This is a choice many refugees with a background in research have to make, yet significant obstacles lie on both paths. With limited resources to live on, they have to act quickly, but in order to succeed they need time to build networks, learn languages and find their feet in an unfamiliar culture.
You could be a professor in your country, but you are a beginner where you are now
“The first two or three years are critical for a refugee who comes to a host society,” said Kizilkaya (pictured above). “Everything is new. You could be a professor in your country, but you are a beginner where you are now.”
The meeting was part of the CARe project (Career Advancement for Refugee Researchers in Europe), an EU-funded study looking at 10 countries where there are high numbers of asylum-seekers and an unmet demand for research and development skills on the labour market.
Focus groups carried out with refugee researchers in Flanders identify a number of challenges, mostly involving a lack of co-ordination in information and support. In particular, the groups said they needed more guidance on labour market demands for people with PhDs, and funding to help them find their feet.
Stiff competition
The academic pathway is naturally the most attractive for people who have already begun a career in research. But the universities in Flanders have limited resources for helping refugees.
Several participate in the Scholars at Risk programme, which helps academics whose safety is threatened in their home countries by arranging temporary research and teaching positions abroad. Ghent University is a longstanding supporter, while KU Leuven will welcome its first scholar this academic year.
“We are aiming to host one to two scholars a year, and they will also receive support from a dedicated staff member,” said Andrea Bardyn, from Leuven’s Diversity Policy Office.
Yet refugees who arrive in Belgium outside the programme, who may want to complete a PhD begun in their home countries or continue research in Flanders, have to compete with other researchers for scarce academic opportunities.
Nancy Terryn of Ghent University (left) and Andrea Bardyn of KU Leuven
Kizilkaya’s field of international relations proved particularly competitive. “I was doing well in my PhD, but there were not many post-doctoral positions, and winning those that were available was already challenging for people born, raised and educated here.”
So he turned to the jobs market, which was when language took on a heightened significance. A good command of English is enough for most junior academic positions, unless undergraduate teaching is involved. But to get one of those positions, you need to speak French or Dutch well.
Looking back, he admits to a tactical error in trying to do both, at the same time as working on his computer language skills. “I spent too much time going from one language to another, and it’s really important to prioritise. You cannot do everything.”
Once you get asylum, the integration system is focused on making you independent of financial assistance as fast as possible
But his perseverance paid off, and he found both work and an academic position. He is now a post-doctoral researcher at VUB’s Institute for European Studies, and works as an executive assistant in a large retail company.
When it comes to employment, one of the difficulties highly educated refugees face is that they are often pushed towards jobs that are below their qualifications. “Once you get asylum in Belgium, the integration system is focused on making you independent of financial assistance as fast as possible,” explained Bardyn. “But for highly educated people, it requires a lot of time and resources to translate specific skills to the local market, acquire the necessary languages and networks, and so on.”
This is bad for the refugees, but also bad for the Flemish economy, which is often crying out for the scientific and technical skills that they have to offer. “We need people with highly trained brains, such as civil engineers, but they also need soft skills and language skills if they are to work as project managers, for example,” said Nancy Terryn, from Ghent University’s research co-ordination office.
All-in-One
The university hopes to do more in this respect, and is working on a scheme that would give highly educated refugees the time and resources they need to find their way to an academic position or a job.
“The idea would be to give them a one-year employment contract, as we do with Scholars at Risk,” Terryn explained, “and in that year they would have time to work on their language skills, and time to get to know the culture of their specific field in Belgium.”
This experience would also help them to access the job market. “They would have a letter of recommendation saying they had spent a year in a university department, and that could be a stepping stone to a further career.”
Another promising model, funded by the European Social Fund and the government of Flanders, is All-in-One for Highly Educated Refugees. This is an online platform that brings stakeholders together, including job-seekers who can be matched with volunteer mentors and receive coaching. Bardyn: “It’s a model to fast-track the labour market integration of higher-educated refugees.”
Photo top courtesy Vesalius College, photos centre courtesy UGent & KU Leuven