Competition is fierce, and time is short for refugee researchers

You could be a professor in your country, but you are a beginner where you are now

“The first two or three years are critical for a refugee who comes to a host society,” said Kizilkaya (pictured above). “Everything is new. You could be a professor in your country, but you are a beginner where you are now.”

The meeting was part of the CARe project (Career Advancement for Refugee Researchers in Europe), an EU-funded study looking at 10 countries where there are high numbers of asylum-seekers and an unmet demand for research and development skills on the labour market.

Focus groups carried out with refugee researchers in Flanders identify a number of challenges, mostly involving a lack of co-ordination in information and support. In particular, the groups said they needed more guidance on labour market demands for people with PhDs, and funding to help them find their feet.