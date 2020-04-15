Corona in brief: Facemasks, property prices, contactless payments

The Dutch are currently manufacturing FFP2 masks. So we’ll start with surgical masks, and then we will work out an exchange

Once up and running, the companies will be able to produce four million surgical masks and more than 190,000 FFP2 masks every week. “This will allow us to, if necessary, provide every Belgian citizen with quality surgical masks,” said federal minister Philippe De Backer (Open VLD), head of the medical supplies crisis task force. “We are talking to Bpost about distributing the masks, so that we can get them out immediately if that should prove necessary.”

Belgium is working together with the Netherlands to ensure a supply of facemasks. “The Dutch are currently manufacturing FFP2 masks but not yet surgical masks. So we’ll start our production with surgical masks, and then we will work out an exchange. This will also provide an example of how EU countries can work together” during the coronavirus crisis, said De Backer.

The companies emphasise that the machinery is not yet in place and that the proper materials to make the masks still must be imported. Once the masks are produced, they must also be inspected and approved by medical labs. This means it could be several months before any locally produced masks are available to hospitals, nursing homes and the public.