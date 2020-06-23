Corona in brief: Free rail pass, 500 volunteer for vaccine testing

There is good news – NMBS will give away free train travel – and there is bad news – people are starting to party by the hundreds in public space

Rail service NMBS is offering every Belgian resident aged 12 and over a free rail pass for 12 journeys, in order to boost domestic tourism following the coronavirus shutdown. Passes must be requested online starting at the beginning of August. Passes will then be sent to residents in the mail.

The free journeys can be claimed at a rate of two per month for six months, starting about mid-August to January. A return trip counts as two journeys. The pass cannot be used during weekends in August, to help limit overcrowding on popular summer routes, and will not be accepted on trains before 9.00 on weekdays.

In related news, NMBS has announced that bikes can travel free on trains from 1 July until the end of the year. Normally loading a bike on the train costs a €4 supplement (except for folding bikes, which are free).

Passengers must still print out a ticket for their bike, at no cost, to help the rail operator keep track of how popular the scheme is.