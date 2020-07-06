Corona in court: Judgements don’t go well for claimants in Covid-related cases

Trade fairs vs Security Council

Finally, a consortium of trade fair sector federations has served prime minister Sophie Wilmès and federal interior minister Pieter De Crem with a summons demanding that they apply the same rules to fairs as they do to other events when the next round of coronavirus measures is announced on 15 July.

The coronavirus exit strategy could see indoor events opening up to 800 people by 1 August. The regulation, however, stipulates that this size of an audience should be “seated”. This is impossible for public trade fairs, which usually take place in expo centres.

Febelux is asking that the term “sitting” be removed from the regulation to be confirmed on 15 July, on a pain of a €100,000 per day penalty. “Congresses, concerts, shopping centres, markets and fun fairs have all been able to open up again, but not trade fairs,” said the consortium in a statement. “For trade fairs, there is no relaunch date specified. The insecurity is total, with a risk of major job losses and bankruptcies.”

Photo ©Virginie Lefour/BELGA