Corona crisis tests commitment of nursing students

Internships this spring have been positive for a majority of nursing students, but have convinced some of them to choose another path

The coronavirus has been a baptism of fire for many nursing students. Called to do internships during a major health emergency, many have emerged from the experience with a strengthened sense of vocation, a Ghent University study has found.

“Doing an internship during a health crisis seems not only to reinforce the commitment to becoming a nurse, but also detects more effectively those nurses who are motivated, competent and have sufficient confidence in their own abilities,” the study concludes.

This also comes through in comments collected during the study. “Covid-19 is a unique experience to have as a nursing student,” one final-year said. “It’s good to know that I can do it effectively.”

“I’m happy I can make a difference to the patients,” another student said, “and be with them when they are cut off from those closest to them.”