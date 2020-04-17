Corona cyclists claim greater share of road space

More people are cycling because of the coronavirus restrictions, but they are not always cycling safely, according to Fietsberaad Vlaanderen. The expert advisory group wants to see roads adapted so that cyclists can keep a safe distance from one another.

Figures collected by the Fietsberaad show that cycling has increased across Flanders since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last month. These new cyclists include commuters who still have to travel to work, along with people keen to avoid the close proximity of buses and trams.

Others are getting on their bikes because they think cycling is safer now there are fewer cars on the roads. And a lot of people are cycling simply for exercise and a break from the lockdown.

“When the Covid-19 safety measures are lifted, it can be assumed that bicycle traffic will increase further, since people who used public transport in the past may continue to cycle,” the Fietsberaad explains in an analysis of the situation, published this week.

But the group is concerned that cyclists already find it difficult to maintain the 1.5 metres distance required for social distancing. Narrow cycle paths, or routes with mixed traffic, force riders together. There may also be problems at junctions, where increasing numbers of cyclists bunch together, waiting for the lights to change.