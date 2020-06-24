Corona exit: Bigger bubbles and return of events from 1 July

The Security Council announced the measure of Phase 4 of the corona crisis exit strategy, to come into effect on 1 July

Belgium will enter the next phase of the coronavirus exit strategy from next Wednesday, 1 July, the Security Council announced this afternoon.

From this date, “social bubbles” can be increased from 10 people a week to 15. This means that everyone can socialise with up to 15 different people in one week. These do not always have to be the same 15 people. This also means that household gatherings must be limited to 15 people maximum.

Events such as theatre and concerts can take place again, with a maximum of 200 people indoors, or 400 outdoors. This limit could be increased in August to 400 indoors and 800 outdoors, depending on corona infection figures and advice from virologists. This also applies to cinemas, which will be allowed to re-open.

An online tool will be launched for event organisers, allowing them to check the rules that they must follow. This will not be available to people outside of the events sector, “so we can’t just invite 200 people into our homes,” noted prime minister Sophie Wilmès.