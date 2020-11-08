Corona: Fine on De Lijn for no mask, Christmas lights make early appearance

As efforts begin to show signs of improving the coronavirus situation in Belgium, some cities are taking additional measures, holiday lights are being put up and virologist Steven Van Gucht addresses gappy masks

Cities and services in Flanders have introduced a number of additional measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections.

From 12 November, passengers not wearing a mask on a De Lijn tram or bus face a fine of €250. If necessary, police will support inspection teams. The transport service is currently operating its school holiday schedule but will run a normal service from 16 November.

Night-time bus and tram services have been curtailed in consultation with the cities concerned and have been cancelled in Ostend, Bruges, Leuven and Ghent. All De Lijn shops are closed during the lockdown period and the number of passengers on the Belbus dial-a-ride service will be limited to six instead of 12.

Poperinge takes additional measures

Poperinge in West Flanders is taking extra safety measures, after infections reached more than 2,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. Residents must wear masks in all built-up areas, and all sport, culture and youth activities for under-12s have been cancelled. Like the national measures, these restrictions remain in place until 13 December.

Mayor Christof Dejaegher (CD&V) told VRT: “All these contacts bring too many infections with them. So don’t go for a coffee with friends and family. Limit it for a few weeks and hopefully we will then see the situation in our city improve, because now it’s really not good.”

Festive lights going up

All Christmas markets in Belgium have been cancelled, but cities across the region are making efforts to create a festive atmosphere. Landen will be switching on its lights early, with extra lights strung in trees. It is also placing trees in each part of the municipality for residents to decorate themselves and share photos on social media.