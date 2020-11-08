Corona: Fine on De Lijn for no mask, Christmas lights make early appearance
As efforts begin to show signs of improving the coronavirus situation in Belgium, some cities are taking additional measures, holiday lights are being put up and virologist Steven Van Gucht addresses gappy masks
Extra efforts
From 12 November, passengers not wearing a mask on a De Lijn tram or bus face a fine of €250. If necessary, police will support inspection teams. The transport service is currently operating its school holiday schedule but will run a normal service from 16 November.
Night-time bus and tram services have been curtailed in consultation with the cities concerned and have been cancelled in Ostend, Bruges, Leuven and Ghent. All De Lijn shops are closed during the lockdown period and the number of passengers on the Belbus dial-a-ride service will be limited to six instead of 12.
Poperinge takes additional measures
Poperinge in West Flanders is taking extra safety measures, after infections reached more than 2,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. Residents must wear masks in all built-up areas, and all sport, culture and youth activities for under-12s have been cancelled. Like the national measures, these restrictions remain in place until 13 December.
Mayor Christof Dejaegher (CD&V) told VRT: “All these contacts bring too many infections with them. So don’t go for a coffee with friends and family. Limit it for a few weeks and hopefully we will then see the situation in our city improve, because now it’s really not good.”
Festive lights going up
All Christmas markets in Belgium have been cancelled, but cities across the region are making efforts to create a festive atmosphere. Landen will be switching on its lights early, with extra lights strung in trees. It is also placing trees in each part of the municipality for residents to decorate themselves and share photos on social media.
In Antwerp, there will be lighting on De Keyserlei and the Meir, and large Christmas trees will be planted on the Grote Markt and the Handschoenmarkt. “This way, the people of Antwerp can already enjoy the atmosphere that goes with the lights in November,” said city councillor Claude Marinower (Open VLD).
Ill-fitting masks a problem
At Friday’s daily press conference, meanwhile, virologist Steven Van Gucht called on people to ensure they are wearing their masks properly. In particular, he warned that twisting the elastic to create a better fit creates a gap that allows virus droplets to escape.
If a mask doesn’t fit properly, he said, people should tie a knot in the elastic or find one that fits better. He also reiterated the importance of washing or disinfecting your hands before putting on and taking off a mask.
The latest figures from Sciensano show an 18% week-on-week rise in the number of hospitalisations in Belgium, from 6,187 to 7,282. Of those, 1,428 are in intensive care. However, infections on 2 November were at an average of 13,213 per day, down from a high of 15,651 last week.
Photos, from top: ©Yorick Jansens/BELGA, courtesy VRT