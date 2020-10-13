Corona: If no lockdown, then what? asks leading virologist

The most crucial measure is to limit our close contacts. Models show that this has the greatest impact on the curve

According to Van Gucht, young people are still the group with the highest rate of infections. This is a change from last spring, as now older people are much more likely to follow the six golden rules (hand hygiene, activities outdoors as much as possible, extra precautions with risk groups, social distancing, limit close social contacts, limit group gatherings).

The trend is creeping up the age scale, however, which is unavoidable once the number of infections per 100,000 reaches a certain level. The highest number of infections continues to be Brussels, with an average 817 infections a day over the last seven days. De Gucht also singled out Antwerp and the Limburg province as have dangerous rates of infections.

“Average hospitalisations nationwide are 126 per day, an increase of 62% on the previous seven-day period,” said De Gucht. “There are 1,329 in hospital with the virus, with 243 of them in intensive care.”