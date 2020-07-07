Corona subsidy approved for workers in cultural sector

A new corona crisis benefit is now available for artists and others working in the culture sector who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ until now, while the event sector gets an advisory council

The government of Flanders has announced that a new subsidy will be available to people who work in the cultural and arts sectors who have not qualified for previous corona crisis subsidies. These could be freelance actors or lighting professionals, for instance, who cannot draw unemployment.

“The culture sector is extremely diverse, with many people who are not drawing a salary because they are independent artist or technicians, for example,” said Flemish culture minister Jan Jambon (N-VA). “It’s a group that has fallen through the cracks. We have no worked out a system in which everyone in the sector can receive a subsidy.”

Those who qualify can receive a one-time payment of €1,500. The subsidy is part of the €65 million stimulus package for the culture sector announced last month.

The artist support network State of the Arts, which launched a fundraising campaign for artists in May, is glad that this benefit has finally arrives. “We fought for it a long time,” said Els Silvrants-Barclay of the organisation. It will not make up all of the financial loss, she emphasises, “because these artist have not been able to work for four or five months.”