Corona update: Antwerp business owners file complaint against curfew

While small business owners in Antwerp have gone to the Council of State claiming that the province’s curfew is unconstitutional, one-third of staff at a meat-packing plant in West Flanders have tested positive for Covid-19

Two groups of business owners in Antwerp province have filed complaints with the Council of State against the curfew introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They claim the measure is unconstitutional.

Under the curfew, no-one is allowed out between 23.30 and 6.00, except for essential journeys such as going to work or to hospital. Bars and restaurants across the province must close by 23.00, and the measure will be in place until at least the end of August, across the entire province.

“This curfew actually comes down to a kind of house arrest,” professor of constitutional law Stefan Sottiaux told VRT. “That is not always unconstitutional, but you have to have strong arguments for it. You have to prove there are no other options, that you’ve really tried everything to avoid late-night gatherings, because that’s what it’s about.”