Corona update: Average daily infections pass 600 mark

The number of average daily coronavirus infections in Belgium has passed the 600 mark, with some days seeing more than 900 positive tests. The infection rate stands at 1.36.

Belgium is currently carrying out between 25,000 and 30,000 tests per day, with 2.8% of tests coming back positive. The largest absolute number of cases is still in the Brussels-Capital region, with 140 new infections per day on average, a 20% increase compared to the previous week.

The increase in infections can partly be explained by the return from summer holidays and to school. But KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst says that people are also much more relaxed about coronavirus measures than they were earlier this year.

“The measures that are in place are perfectly fine, and they work, which is why the figures dropped so substantially,” he told VRT. “The problem is that they are now being questioned, different opinions are emerging, even in the government. That leads the public to think that it’s all not so serious and that the measures are excessive. And then you get an increase in infections again.”

Covid tests at airport

Brussels Airport’s mobile Covid-19 screening centre will open on Monday. At first, the tests will only be available to travellers returning from a red zone – with a same-day result, using nearby labs. Testing for departing passengers, with an accelerated three-hour result, will be offered at a later stage, once a lab has been built within the airport terminal itself.

Memorial garden

It has been an emotional day in Sint-Truiden as the city held a memorial for those who have died of complications due to the coronavirus. A memorial garden was opened in the Speelhof park with a sculpture of a tree and thousands of forget-me-nots.

People who lost family spoke at the memorial, including 10-year-old Lorenzo (pictured above), whose grandfather died in March. Memorials followed in all 17 of the city’s cemeteries. With a population of 40,000, Sint-Truiden was hard hit by Covid-19, losing 335 of its citizens in the period leading up to 15 July.