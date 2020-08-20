Corona update: Bubble of five remains but audience capacity doubles

The measures for the culture sector have gone from bad to worse back to bad again

Audience numbers have been doubled from 100 to 200 for indoor events and venues, such as cinemas concert halls and expo centres. Open-air events may host up to 400 people instead of 200. These figures are dependent on the ability of the venue to allow social distancing.

This brings the number of people allowed at events back to what it was earlier this summer before the numbers were further restricted last month. 0A caveat to this ongoing restriction: Starting on 1 September, individual municipalities can allow greater numbers at both indoor and outdoor events, depending on measures taken by event organisers to control the spread of the virus.

The culture sector has expressed disappointment this afternoon, having hoped that – following meetings this week to clarify their position – events would be opened up to a greater number of people in general, without special permission needed on a case-by-case basis.