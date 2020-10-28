Corona update: Culture and sports venues close as Flanders brings in new rules

The measures come into force on Friday evening, with the aim of easing the pressure on hospitals as infections continue to rise

Flanders has announced further measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, with culture and sports venues in the region having to close. The curfew hours of midnight to 5.00 in the region still apply and have not been extended as they have in Brussels and Wallonia.

Under the new regulations, theatres, museums, cinemas, swimming pools, fitness centres and bowling alleys will have to shut from 18.00 on Friday. Youth activities involving an overnight stay are prohibited. Sport for over-12s is only allowed outdoors, in groups of no more than four. All universities must switch to distance learning, with certain exceptions for first-year students. Libraries may remain open.

The rules have no end date, with the impact to be evaluated weekly.

“Despite decisions taken, the figures continue to evolve ominously,” said minister-president Jan Jambon. “We therefore need to strengthen the regulations to ensure that the serious pressure on the hospitals is eased.”

Infections in East Flanders are doubling every week, and every nine to 10 days in Limburg and West Flanders. Hospital admissions in Flanders are doubling every six days. “If additional measures are needed, we will take them, but it is already very drastic,” Jambon told VRT. “Day after day, we will take the necessary measures.” He called on people to limit their contacts with others as much as possible and continue to observe the rules on distance, hand hygiene and face masks.