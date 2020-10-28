Corona update: Culture and sports venues close as Flanders brings in new rules
The measures come into force on Friday evening, with the aim of easing the pressure on hospitals as infections continue to rise
‘Ominous’ evolution in figures
Under the new regulations, theatres, museums, cinemas, swimming pools, fitness centres and bowling alleys will have to shut from 18.00 on Friday. Youth activities involving an overnight stay are prohibited. Sport for over-12s is only allowed outdoors, in groups of no more than four. All universities must switch to distance learning, with certain exceptions for first-year students. Libraries may remain open.
The rules have no end date, with the impact to be evaluated weekly.
“Despite decisions taken, the figures continue to evolve ominously,” said minister-president Jan Jambon. “We therefore need to strengthen the regulations to ensure that the serious pressure on the hospitals is eased.”
Infections in East Flanders are doubling every week, and every nine to 10 days in Limburg and West Flanders. Hospital admissions in Flanders are doubling every six days. “If additional measures are needed, we will take them, but it is already very drastic,” Jambon told VRT. “Day after day, we will take the necessary measures.” He called on people to limit their contacts with others as much as possible and continue to observe the rules on distance, hand hygiene and face masks.
‘We have to act faster’
The measures come into force from Friday evening, but some cities are applying them from today or tomorrow. In Ghent, they come into effect from Wednesday evening. “The numbers are problematic. We had asked for additional and uniform measures from the Flemish government and they have been implemented,” mayor Mathis De Clercq told Radio 2. “But we have to act faster. As a city, we are therefore already preparing everything today to apply all the new rules from tonight.”
Belgium now has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The rate is currently 1,390.9 cases of coronavirus in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants.
Prime minister Alexander De Croo has called a meeting with Jambon and the minister-presidents of Brussels and Wallonia today to discuss harmonising the regions’ restrictions. “It is in the interests of our citizens and companies to arrive at a regulation that is as clear and unambiguous as possible for the entire country,” he said on Twitter.
Federal and regional officials will meet again on Friday afternoon to decide on further coronavirus measures nationwide.
“When you look at the entire package, not only for Flanders, but also Brussels and Wallonia, you have to say that we are in a partial lockdown,” KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst told VTM News, adding that the next two weeks will be crucial.
Photo: Jan Jambon and members of the Flemish government announce the latest coronavirus measures at a press conference on Tuesday evening
© Belga/Dirk Waem