Corona update: Shops can open, but rest closed until 15 January

De Croo emphasised that this was not a time for “fun shopping”. People must shop alone, unless accompanied by children or someone who requires assistance. They must limit their visit to each shop to 30 minutes.

He is also asking that if people find that a shopping street is crowded, they turn around the head home. “We are counting on everyone’s sense of responsibility,” said De Cross. “Waiting a little is much more responsible than creating a dangerous situation,” he said.

Municipalities may take measures to prevent streets and shops from becoming too crowded if they feel they need to.

Regarding the upcoming holidays, De Croo says that he knows “that many people had hoped that this would be different. I completely understand the disappointment. I also really wanted to celebrate Christmas with my sister, my parents and my in-laws. But this is just not possible this year. The last thing we want to do is throw away all the accomplishments of the last several weeks in four days’ time. That’s what it’s all about.”

Travel is still allowed, though strongly discouraged, said the prime minister. He pointed to ski holidays specifically, saying he was in talks with other countries about closing some of the ski resorts to prevent too many people from congregating and bringing the virus into the country. It was the ski holidays in the spring, he noted, that spread the virus to many European countries where it was not yet present.

Anyone who does choose to travel outside of Belgium’s borders is reminded to fill out the Passenger Locator Form before returning. Border controls will be checking people during the Christmas school holiday to make sure they have filled out the form.

Photo, from left: Wallonian minister-president Elio Di Rupo, prime minister Alexander De Croo and Flemish minister president Jan Jambon announce the new measures

©Olivier Matthys