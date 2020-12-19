Corona update: Travellers must quarantine, teleworking is required

I am going to ask you again: Don’t travel. In most countries, the situation is worse than here

He said that more checks would be carried out to ensure that people who are going to work must do so. He gave no details on where and how the checks would be done, but options are inspection in commuter trains and in rush-hour traffic. “Companies that do not follow these rules can expect hefty fines,” said De Croo.

Another stricter measure is that citizens who travel outside the country to a red zone must quarantine for seven days upon their return. Only a negative test can end the qurantine in fewer than seven days. Almost every country at the moment is a red zone.

Anyone returning to the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form at least 48 in advance of returning. Anyone leaving the country for less than 48 hours does not need to fill out the form or to quarantine.

Travellers coming into Belgium who do not live here will have to present proof of a negative coronavirus test. Travellers arriving from abroad in airports and train stations will be checked.

De Croo, however, emphasised that people should not travel. “Travelling is strongly discouraged. I am going to ask you again: Don’t travel. In most countries, the situation is worse than here.”

