Coronavirus: Antwerp imposes curfew, stronger restrictions in place

While nationwide restrictions increase, Antwerp province has introduced even stricter measures. The new rules apply for at least the next four weeks

Antwerp province has imposed a late-night curfew, from 23.30 to 6.00, in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus. Non-essential outings are banned during these hours. Cafes and restaurants must close by 23.00.

Remote working is required except when it is impossible to do so. Masks must be worn in public at all times, except when eating or drinking. Team sports are banned, except for under-18s. Extra measures apply to the worst-affected parts of Antwerp province, including Antwerp city centre, where all events and festivals are cancelled until further notice, and where party venues and gyms must close.

These measures will be in force for at least four weeks. The governor of Antwerp province, Cathy Berx, said "Please do not come to Antwerp, for the sake of your own health and that of all those dear to you." She also urged Antwerp residents not to travel elsewhere in Belgium or abroad.

Nationwide, Belgium has further tightened its coronavirus measures. From 29 July, for four weeks minimum, social contacts must be limited to five people. This limit is per household and no longer per person, and the five people must remain the same for the whole four weeks. The maximum audience at organised events has been halved. From Wednesday, it will be 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Masks will be compulsory at all events. Shopping must be done alone, unless accompanying children or a vulnerable person. The maximum shopping time of 30 minutes has also been reintroduced.

The requirement to collect customer contact details, currently applied by restaurants and cafes, will be extended to other venues such as sports clubs, hairdressers and beauty salons. The full list of applicable venues will be published shortly.

The province of West Flanders has decided not to take any further local measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. Its governor, Anne Martens, had been invited to Monday's National Security Council meeting, as the second most-affected province in Belgium behind Antwerp. "Our situation is not yet comparable to that of Antwerp," she said. "What's more, the figures have developed a little more favourably in the past week."