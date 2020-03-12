Coronavirus: Bel20 reaches lowest point in four years

ING Bank Belgium is providing regular updates on the impact of the coronavirus on the local and international economy

The Bel20 market index, which gathers the 20 biggest players at the Brussels Stock Exchange, closed at the lowest level in four years yesterday. A coronacrash: Is it temporary setback or are we headed towards a recession?

ING’s chief economists put together a video in English to talk about the outlook for Belgium’s, Europe’s and the world’s financial markets in the coming weeks. “Corona is causing a lot of turmoil on the markets right now,” says Peter Vanden Houte. “On the supply side, people are at home because they are ill or because schools are closed, and on the demand side, consumers are afraid to go out, they’re not spending.

Hear the rest of the analysis in the video below.



ING provides regular updates in English on the economic impact of the coronavirus on its website.