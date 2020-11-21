Coronavirus deaths: Belgium passes 15,000 mark

Belgium has passed the 15,000 mark of deaths due to complications from the coronavirus. Sciensano has released the latest statistics for Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country.

Some 80% of people who have died from Covid are older than 75, and about half of them are older than 85. While many younger people are suffering long-term effects from the virus, in particular weakness and fatigue, only 63 people in the age category 25-44 have died from it. Four people under the age of 25 have died from the virus.

About an equal number of men and women have died, but this is because women live longer than men. When looking at the 45-64 age group, 65% of the deaths have occurred among men. Men are more susceptible to getting seriously ill and dying from Covid-19 because their bodies contain more of a certain enzyme that the virus uses to infect cells.