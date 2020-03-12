Coronavirus: Elderly patient in Brussels is first death in Belgium

265 current patients

All of the municipalities in the Brussels Capital-Region have said they will follow the advice. Ancienne Belgique has stated that events in its halls with a capacity of less than 1,000 will take place. Concerts in the larger spaces will either be postponed or cancelled. If a concert is postponed, tickets remain valid. If it is cancelled, the ticket price will be refunded.

Sportpaleis in Antwerp, the largest concert hall in the country, has also cancelled all events to which more than 1,000 tickets have sold until 31 March. The same applies to Lotto Arena, which is on the same site. Both venues are trying to reschedule the dates.

Ticket-holders for any large event in the country are advised to check the website of the venue in question for information on new dates or refunds.

There are currently 265 patients confirmed to be sick with the coronavirus in Belgium. Anyone who has symptoms (a fever and cough or difficulty breathing) and who have been to a region that is experiencing an outbreak is tested.

Also, people who are being hospitalised with lung infections or other serious illness are being tested. Those with symptoms who do not fulfil those criteria might be tested, depending on an assessment by the doctor or hospital involved.

Anyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus is advised to contact their doctor. The federal government also has launched the free info line 0800 14689 and the website in four languages devoted to information about the virus.

