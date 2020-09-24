Coronavirus: Facemask and quarantine measures relaxed
Starting on 1 October, facemasks will not be required out of doors and quarantine will be brought down to seven days
‘We are the solution’
Wilmès confirmed that regulations around wearing a facemask indoors remain but that out of doors it is not necessary. She asks that municipalities respect the decision of the Security Council and do not make up their own rules.
Quarantine
The other critical new measure shortens quarantine to seven days. Anyone arriving in Belgium from a red zone must now quarantine for seven days rather than 14 days.
Also, if you are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, you must go into quarantine for seven days. If you have symptoms, get a test immediately. If there are no symptoms, you should still get a test after five days.
If you then test positive, you face seven more days of quarantine. This puts you in quarantine for a total of 12 days, which is sufficient, says Wilmes. If you, however, test negative, you may leave quarantine after a total of seven days.
Quarantine only applies if you have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, not people who you have seen at a distance. This new regulation regarding quarantine also comes into force on 1 October.
“The quarantine measures show how crucial it is to limit close contacts,” said Wilmès. “Fewer contacts mean less of a chance that you’ll have to go into quarantine.”
Five close contacts
Other measures remain the same, including the bubbles of five and 10, but Wilmès clarified the measures. The term “bubble” has essentially been scrapped, but close contacts should be limited to up to five people a month outside of your own household.
Close contact means physical contact or not keeping a distance of 1.5 metres nor wearing a facemask for a period of at least 15 minutes. Every person in the household can have a different five people if they choose, and this can be a different group of five every month.
You can see as many people as you want outside of this bubble as long as social distancing is maintained and facemasks are worn if necessary. Private gatherings must be limited to 10 people, with safety and hygiene guidelines respected.
Events
The rules regarding events – 200 people maximum indoors and 400 maximum out of doors – remains the same. Organisers of private events, such as wedding receptions and conferences, may now host an unlimited number of guests and must follow the same rules that apply to restaurants.
“We have to do everything possible to support our health-care workers,” said Wilmès. “We should also not forget all of the sectors that suffered under coronavirus measures that need us now in order to overcome this. But it won’t work if we don’t all do our best. There are a thousand ways to enjoy ourselves, despite these measures. Don’t become nonchalant because if everyone does that then we will be forced to take more restrictive measures. We must find the strength within ourselves to adapt. We are the solution.”
Photo ©Olivier Hoslet/BELGA