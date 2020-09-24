Coronavirus: Facemask and quarantine measures relaxed

Quarantine

The other critical new measure shortens quarantine to seven days. Anyone arriving in Belgium from a red zone must now quarantine for seven days rather than 14 days.

Also, if you are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, you must go into quarantine for seven days. If you have symptoms, get a test immediately. If there are no symptoms, you should still get a test after five days.

If you then test positive, you face seven more days of quarantine. This puts you in quarantine for a total of 12 days, which is sufficient, says Wilmes. If you, however, test negative, you may leave quarantine after a total of seven days.

Quarantine only applies if you have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, not people who you have seen at a distance. This new regulation regarding quarantine also comes into force on 1 October.

“The quarantine measures show how crucial it is to limit close contacts,” said Wilmès. “Fewer contacts mean less of a chance that you’ll have to go into quarantine.”