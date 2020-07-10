Coronavirus: Facemasks required in shops, ‘red zones’ for travellers

We hope that people will show a sense of civic duty and that business owners will not be forced to ask them to comply

Belgium’s Superior Health Council, the federal health ministry’s scientific advisory body, had this week strongly urged the federal government to make wearing a mask compulsory in shops. The council said that the measure was necessary “to protect the population from the sometimes inappropriate behaviour of certain people who are not concerned about protecting themselves and others”.

Wearing a mask has, until now, been only “strongly recommended” in shops and other public places where a safe distance cannot be guaranteed. The formal requirement to wear a facemask has only applied to public transport, including airports, and businesses where close contact is necessary, such as hairdressers.

The head of Unizo, which represented small businesses in Flanders, questioned the timing of the measure, finding that it comes late in the coronavirus exit strategy. “If this was a problem, it could have been done from the beginning,” Danny Van Assche told VRT.

Still, he’s satisfied with the measure, which he says will protect small business owners and workers. “We only hope that people will show a sense of civic duty and that business owners will not be forced to ask them to comply.”